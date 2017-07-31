USD/JPY analysis: break of 110.00 exposes 108.80, June low

USD/JPY Current price: 110.41

The USD/JPY pair extended its July's decline to 110.30 and settled around 110.40, down for a second consecutive day, as escalating tensions between North Korea and the US over the weekend fueled demand for the safe-haven currency at the beginning of the day, while mixed US data kept the greenback subdued in the American afternoon. Japanese industrial production bounced back in June, up by 1.6%, slightly below market's expectations of 1.7%, but well above May's 3.6% decline. Additionally, housing starts surged by 1.7% in June, while orders rose by 2.3%, although the news had little effect on the yen. During the upcoming Asian session, attention will focus on the Nikkei manufacturing PMI, expected unchanged at 52.2. The pair maintains a clear bearish stance intraday, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is further below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest about to cross below the larger, and technical indicators maintaining strong bearish slopes near oversold readings ahead of the Asian opening. Below the mentioned daily low, the pair has scope to extend its decline towards the 109.80/90 price zone, with a break lower opening doors for a steeper slide towards 108.80, June's monthly low.

Support levels: 110.30 109.85 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.80 111.20 111.60

