USD/JPY Current Price: 107.77
- Trade war hopes and decreasing odds for an impeachment boosted the dollar.
- Japanese Tokyo inflation foreseen at 0.8% YoY in September.
- USD/JPY could retest September high at 108.47 once above 108.00.
Risk aversion gave the Japanese Yen just a modest impulse at the beginning of the day, as the USD/JPY pair bottomed at 106.95 during the Asian session, recovering steadily from this last to finish the American session just below a daily high of 107.87. Sentiment took a turn to the better after the US opening, helped by positive comments from US President Trump about its trade relationship with China, and decreasing odds the impeachment attempt will reach a good port. Furthermore, the US repo auction was oversubscribed, lending additional support to the greenback.
Japan released at the beginning of the day the August Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at 0.6% YoY, in line with the market’s expectations. The Bank of Japan released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers discussed the possibility of taking a preemptive response to downside risks to the economy. The news is no surprise as the BOJ has long discussed chances of adding to its massive stimulus program. This Thursday, attention will revolve around September Tokyo inflation.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has bounced from the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily rally measured from 104.44 to 108.47 at 106.90, and the following recovery suggests that bears have taken a step aside. In the 4 hours chart, the pair recovered above its 20 and 100 SMA, both converging with the 23.6% retracement of the same rally at 107.55. Technical indicators have lost their bullish momentum but hold within positive levels, supporting additional gains particularly if the pair extends its advance beyond 108.10.
Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90
