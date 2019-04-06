USD/JPY current price: 108.10

US Treasury yields recovered from 20-month lows remain depressed.

Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 50.50 in May.

The USD/JPY pair closed the day a few pips above the 108.00 figure, recovering from a fresh multi-month low of 107.84. US Treasury yields recovered from fresh 20-month lows, leaning some support to the pair, which ignored the strong upward momentum seen in Wall Street. The benchmark yield for the 10-year US note settled at around 2.12% back from the 2.06% posted Monday. Japan released at the beginning of the day May´s Monetary Base, which rose by 3.6% YoY, better than the 3.2% expected. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will release the Nikkei Services PMI for May foreseen at 51.9, better than the previous estimate of 51.8. Should the positive momentum of US indexes translates into their Asian counterparts, the pair would likely remain afloat, with chances of an upward extension ahead.

Meanwhile, the technical picture is bearish, as the 4 hours chart shows that the intraday recovery was capped by a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps heading south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator stalled its recovery well into negative ground, now resuming its decline, while the RSI indicator remains close to oversold levels, gaining bearish strength at around 33. As commented on a previous update, a break below the daily low should open doors for a steeper decline, with a break below 107.50 favoring a continued slide toward the 105.00 region, a level reached with the early January flash-crash.

Support levels: 107.85 107.50 107.10

Resistance levels: 108.20 108.60 109.00

