USD/JPY

During yesterday's trading session, the US Dollar declined by 37 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the weekly support level at 109.16 on Monday.

The exchange rate bounced off the weekly S1 at 109.16 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Most likely, the USD/JPY pair could edge higher during the following trading hours.

However, bullish traders may encounter a resistance cluster at 109.66 within this session.