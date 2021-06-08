USD/JPY
During yesterday's trading session, the US Dollar declined by 37 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the weekly support level at 109.16 on Monday.
The exchange rate bounced off the weekly S1 at 109.16 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Most likely, the USD/JPY pair could edge higher during the following trading hours.
However, bullish traders may encounter a resistance cluster at 109.66 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
