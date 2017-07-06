USD/JPY analysis: bounce not enough to affect bearish bias

USD/JPY Current price: 109.81

The USD/JPY pair held range bound near fresh multi-month lows all through this Wednesday, having extended its intraday decline down to 109.11 at the beginning of the day, but finding some demand in the US session amid a modest bounce in US bond yields, paring gains ,however, below the key 110.00 threshold. Japan's leading index released this Thursday decline to a five-month low in April according to preliminary estimates down to 104.5 from previous 105.7 in March, while the coincident index, which assets the sentiment towards the current economic conditions, advanced to 117.7 from 114.4, also beating expectations. During the upcoming Asia session, Japan will report its final Q1 GDP figures, expected for the quarter at 0.6% from an initial estimate of 0.5%, but the effect could be limited, even with a strong divergence, as focus will center in later events in the EU, the UK and the US. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating below the larger one, and technical indicators recovering further from oversold readings, but still well below their mid-lines, maintaining the risk towards the downside.

Support levels: 109.50 109.10 108.85

Resistance levels: 110.10 110.50 111.00

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY