USD/JPY analysis: BOJ to downgrade inflation forecast

USD/JPY Current price: 113.89

The USD/JPY pair's advance extended to 114.17 last week, its highest since May 11th, with the pair up for a fourth consecutive week. Dollar gains were backed by surging yields worldwide, on fresh signals that central banks' are moving away from ease-oriented monetary policies. On Thursday, the German bund 10-year yield rose to its highest in 18 months, after the ECB unveiled that discussed removing the easing bias from their statement in their latest meeting. In the US, the 10-year note benchmark rose to 2.39%, its highest in two months. Over the weekend, news hit the wires that the BOJ will cut its inflation forecast, while maintaining the current stimulus in their upcoming meeting, according to "people familiar with the matter." The news can see the JPY regaining ground this Monday, particularly as demand for the USD remains limited. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the positive stance persists, as the price has extended its advance beyond a bullish 200 DMA, although the 100 DMA keeps heading south below the largest. In the same chart, technical indicators head north near overbought levels. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is also positive, with the RSI indicator consolidating near 64 and the Momentum heading higher, but below previous highs. The pair has a strong static resistance around 114.40, with a break above it signaling further gains ahead.

Support levels: 113.50 113.10 112.65

Resistance levels: 114.05 114.40 114.75

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY