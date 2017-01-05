USD/JPY analysis: BOJ Minutes and Kuroda up next

USD/JPY Current price: 111.83

The USD/JPY pair advanced to a fresh 1-month high of 111.92, and closed the day not far below it, as despite US data released this Monday missed expectations, US stocks edged higher alongside with US Treasury yields. The 10-year note yield surged to 2.33% from previous 2.28%, while the 30-year note benchmark peaked at 3.01% after closing last week at 2.95%. The Bank of Japan will release the minutes of its latest meeting during the upcoming Asian session, with Governor Kuroda expected to offer a speech alongside. Despite surpassing April high by a handful of pips, the pair remains contained by a major resistance at 112.00, the 38.2% retracement of the November/December rally. The 4 hours chart shows that the price advanced further above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest slowly turning higher, but well below the largest one, and technical indicators heading higher within positive territory, supporting additional advances on a break above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, as the movement will likely trigger some short stops, favoring an advance up to the 112.90 region.

Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.95

Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.90

