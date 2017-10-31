USD/JPY analysis: BOJ down, FED to go

USD/JPY Current price: 113.68

BOJ left monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

US Treasury yields helped the pair recover ahead of Fed's meeting.

The USD/JPY pair trimmed all of its Monday's losses to end the day around 113.68, flat weekly basis. The pair fell to 112.95 as the greenback started the day with a soft tone, but Wall Street trading in the green and a recovery in US Treasury yields, helped it recover ground against the Japanese currency. US Treasury yields rose after better-than-expected US data, as house prices rose, while the October Chicago PMI came in at 66.2, up from 65.2 in September, and well above the 61.0 expected. The 10-year note benchmark, which traded as low as 2.36%, settled marginally higher at 2.37%, while the 30-year note held at 2.88%. The BOJ had its monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, and as expected, it kept rates on-hold and the stimulus program with yields' curve control unchanged, although policymakers cut their inflation forecasts for this year and the next. For this 2017 core inflation is now seen rising by 0.8%, down from previous 1.1%, while for 2018 it was downgraded from 1.5% to 1.4%. The BOJ still expects to reach its 2% inflation target by the beginning of the 2019 fiscal year. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair bottomed around its 100 SMA, while technical indicators recovered from oversold readings, with the RSI currently at 54 and the Momentum still below its mid-line, somehow limiting chances of further gains ahead. The pair is quite sensitive to US data, which means some action is expected during the upcoming days, with 114.40 becoming a critical resistance after the pair topped in the region for a third month in the year this October.

Support levels: 113.25 112.90 112.50

Resistance levels: 114.05 114.40 114.85

