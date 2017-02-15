USD/JPY analysis: beware of a break below 113.35

USD/JPY Current price: 114.22

The USD/JPY pair retreated from a fresh weekly high of 114.95 to close the day flat in the 114.20 region. The greenback got a boost from much better-than-expected inflation and retail sales January data, but was unable to sustain gains and plummeted to 113.85 as the dollar index suffered a sharp reversal after printing a 4-week high of 101.73. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda spoke early Wednesday, but said nothing new, noting that policy makers have no plan to raise the central bank's bond yield targets, and that inflation is still far from the 2% target. There are no major economic releases scheduled for this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the pair still has to firm up above 114.55, the 23.6% retracement of the November/December rally, to be able to recover further. In the 4 hours chart, the price is struggling around a bearish 200 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned south from near overbought readings, indicating that buying interest is still limited. The 100 SMA in the mentioned char stands flat around 113.35, with a break below it most likely resulting in a bearish extension during the following sessions.

Support levels: 113.85 113.35 112.90

Resistance levels: 114.55 114.90 115.40

