USD/JPY Current price: 107.68
- Japan’s manufacturing output contracted further in September.
- US CB Consumer Confidence index foreseen at 134.1 from 135.1.
- USD/JPY recovered, but bullish potential limited at current levels.
The market sentiment improved overnight, following comments from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said late Monday that trade talks with Chinese representatives will resume in two weeks. Furthermore, Mnuchin said that the canceled trip of Chinese officers to farming states was at his request due to a timing issue and that those agricultural purchases would be made at a later time. The USD/JPY pair recovered ground, peaking so far today at 107.79, amid easing demand for safety.
Japan’s preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.9, worse than the previous 49.3, while the July Leading Economic Index was slightly above expected, reaching 93.7. The Coincident Index, however, was downwardly revised to 99.7.
The US has a light macroeconomic calendar this Tuesday, with the only relevant figure scheduled being the CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 134.1 from a previous 135.1.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has recovered above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 107.50, the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is unable to surpass a mild-bearish 20 SMA but bounced from its 100 SMA, which continues advancing below the current level. Technical indicators have advanced, maintaining their bullish slopes, although still below their midlines. The upward potential seems limited, although a break through the daily high could favor an upward extension toward the 108.40/50 region, the next relevant resistance area.
Support levels: 107.50 107.25 106.90
Resistance levels: 107.80 108.10 108.45
