USD/JPY Current Price: 107.14

The Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.

Risk aversion returned in the US session, Wall Street plunged.

USD/JPY at a brink of breaking lower, critical support at 106.90.

The USD/JPY pair surged to 107.79 to later fell to 107.04, finishing the day not far above this last. The pair moved alongside market’s sentiment, this last driven by trade war headlines. Speculative interest was optimistic during the first half of the day, following comments from US Secretary Mnuchin, but turned sour with US President Trump words within the UN Summit, spurring concerns about an escalation on the trade war. Safe-haven assets soared, as Wall Street’s collapsed, while US Treasury yields fell to fresh weekly lows. Exacerbating the dismal mood, US Consumer Confidence declined in September, following a moderate decrease in August.

Japan released the preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 48.9, worse than the previous 49.3, and the July Leading Economic Index which was slightly above expected in July, reaching 93.7. The Coincident Index, however, was downwardly revised to 99.7. The Bank of Japan will release its latest monetary policy meeting minutes during the upcoming Asian session, while the country will release the August Corporate Service Price Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY has quickly resumed its bearish trend and is set to extend its slump, particularly if it loses the 106.90 level, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance. In the 4 hours chart, the pair met sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, now also developing below its 100 SMA, as technical indicators hold within daily lows now losing directional strength. Furthermore, the pair is finishing the day below a bullish 20 DMA, below it for the first time in almost three weeks, adding to the bearish case.

Support levels: 107.15 106.80 106.50

Resistance levels: 107.60 108.00 108.35