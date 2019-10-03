USD/JPY Current Price: 106.87
- Government bond yields collapsed, Wall Street managed to turn green.
- Market on pause ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report.
- USD/JPY pair at risk of re-testing August low at 104.44.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.47, its lowest in almost a month, as the Japanese yen was initially backed by risk-aversion, while the dollar tumbled following the release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI which fell to its lowest in three years and spurred concerns about an economic slowdown in the US. The news triggered a run to safety, with Wall Street extending its latest decline and US Treasury yields plummeting. The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two years, while that on the 10-year note fell to 1.51%, a one-month low, before bouncing some. US indexes changed course in the US afternoon, entering the green and helping the pair to rebound to the current 106.80 price zone.
Japan released at the beginning of the day the September Jibun Bank Services PMI, which came in at 52.8 as expected, and below the previous 53.3. The country’s macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday, with attention centered on the upcoming US Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY has fallen to the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, with the following recovery stalling around the 38.2% retracement of the same rally at 106.90. The pair is technically bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as after breaking below it, the pair completed a pullback to the 200 SMA before resuming its slump. The 20 SMA gains bearish traction above the current level and after breaking below the 100 SMA, while technical indicators stand within oversold readings, pausing their declines but far from indicating a turning point.
Support levels: 106.80 106.50 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15
