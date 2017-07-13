USD/JPY analysis: bears taking the lead

USD/JPY Current price: 113.25

The USD/JPY pair hovered around its daily opening for most of this Thursday settling a few pips in the red in the 113.20 region. There were no major news coming from Japan this Thursday, but early Friday, the country will release its May Industrial Production figures. Once again, intraday movements for the pair were determinate by US yields' behavior, which hovered around their Wednesday's close for most of the day to end marginally higher. The technical picture shows that, after breaking the base of the daily ascendant channel that led price's action since late June, the pair was not even able to complete a pullback, indicating an increasing downward potential in the pair. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price is still holding above its 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst the Momentum indicator heads marginally lower within negative territory, whilst the RSI indicator resumed its slide after correcting oversold conditions, now at 44, favoring a downward extension on a break below the 112.80/90 support area.

Support levels: 112.85 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.60 114.00 114.40

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY