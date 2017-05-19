USD/JPY analysis: bears still in the drivers' seat

USD/JPY Current price: 111.25

The USD/JPY pair closed the week sharply lower at 111.25, as despite easing risk aversion by the end of the week, null demand for the greenback prevent it from recovering ground. The pair bottomed at 110.23, on Thursday, following melting US indexes and Treasury yields, ending in the red on Friday, despite a recovery in US-related assets, undermined by comments from Fed's Bullard, who said that that the drop in long-term yields and inflation expectations after March´s rate hike suggests that the Fed may be moving too fast for economic conditions. Yields managed to regain some ground on Friday, but ended the week with sharp losses, with the 10-year note benchmark a 2.24%, with further declines favoring another leg lower in the USD/JPY pair. The weekly decline stalled around the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run between 108.12 and 114.36 at 110.50, but the following recovery was not enough to revert the negative tone. In the daily chart, the price is stuck around its 200 DMA and well below the 100 DMA, whilst technical indicator retain their bearish slopes within negative territory, indicating further declines are likely, particularly on a break below the mentioned support. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart that the price is stuck at a key juncture, converging also with its 200 SMA and the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally. In this last chart, the Momentum indicator heads north, pressuring the 100 level, but the RSI resumed its slide, heading south around 40, indicating persistent selling interest.

Support levels: 111.00 110.50 109.90

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

