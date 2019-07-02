USD/JPY Current price: 107.87
- US Treasury yields back at multi-year lows amid Trump threat to the EU.
- USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 107.60.
The USD/JPY pair has finally closed the weekend opening gap, falling in the US afternoon to 107.76. The slump came by the hand of plummeting government bond yields, amid renewed fears of a global downturn sending investors back into safety. Concerns were triggered by US threat to impose additional tariffs on EU’s imported goods, which sent German bond yields to fresh record lows, and US Treasury yields to multi-year lows, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note breaking below 2.0%. The market ignored comments from Fed’s Mester, as the Cleveland Fed’s head said that markets priced in rate cuts, but markets are not always right, clarifying that a cut may exacerbate the negative sentiment and cause financial imbalances. Japan didn’t release relevant data this Tuesday, although, in the upcoming Asian session, Markit will provide an update on services output for the country.
The USD/JPY pair not only filled the gap but also fell below Friday’s close, usually a sign of a directional continuation. Measuring the latest rally between 106.77 and 108.52, the pair is currently battling with the 38.2% retracement of such advance, having broken below the 20 and 100 SMA, both converging at around 108.05. Technical indicators have extended their declines, the Momentum still above its 100 level, but the RSI already within negative territory. Further declines are to be expected should the pair pierces the 107.60 level, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 107.60 107.25 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.90
