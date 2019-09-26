USD/JPY Current Price: 107.81

Japanese Tokyo inflation seen marginally higher in September, core CPI to remain depressed.

US Treasury yields finished the day with modest losses amid US political turmoil.

USD/JPY needs to extend advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.

The USD/JPY pair is trading near weekly highs by the end of the American session, recovering from a daily low of 107.41. Such a low was the result of Wall Street’s sour tone post-opening, although equities bounced from intraday lows, helping the pair recover, alongside renewed dollar’s demand at the end of the day. Nevertheless, some caution persisted amid political turmoil in Washington, better reflected in demand for government debt as Treasury yields close the day with modest losses.

Japan will publish September Tokyo inflation during the upcoming hours, seen up by 0.8% compared to a year earlier, better than the previous 0.6%. The core reading, which includes fresh food, is seen rising by 0.6% following a 0.7% advance in August.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has reached a daily high of 107.88 for a second consecutive day while holding above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 107.55, a sign that bears remain side-lined. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 and 100 SMA converge with the mentioned Fibonacci support, reinforcing the level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, but remain within positive levels after bouncing from around their midlines, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside. Still, the pair needs to surpass the 108.10 level to be able to attract further buyers and run beyond 108.47 this month high.

Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.90

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90