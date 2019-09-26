USD/JPY Current Price: 107.81
- Japanese Tokyo inflation seen marginally higher in September, core CPI to remain depressed.
- US Treasury yields finished the day with modest losses amid US political turmoil.
- USD/JPY needs to extend advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
The USD/JPY pair is trading near weekly highs by the end of the American session, recovering from a daily low of 107.41. Such a low was the result of Wall Street’s sour tone post-opening, although equities bounced from intraday lows, helping the pair recover, alongside renewed dollar’s demand at the end of the day. Nevertheless, some caution persisted amid political turmoil in Washington, better reflected in demand for government debt as Treasury yields close the day with modest losses.
Japan will publish September Tokyo inflation during the upcoming hours, seen up by 0.8% compared to a year earlier, better than the previous 0.6%. The core reading, which includes fresh food, is seen rising by 0.6% following a 0.7% advance in August.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has reached a daily high of 107.88 for a second consecutive day while holding above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 107.55, a sign that bears remain side-lined. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 and 100 SMA converge with the mentioned Fibonacci support, reinforcing the level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, but remain within positive levels after bouncing from around their midlines, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside. Still, the pair needs to surpass the 108.10 level to be able to attract further buyers and run beyond 108.47 this month high.
Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh multi-year lows
The American dollar resumed its advance ahead of Wall Street’s close with equities trimming intraday gains. EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, trades at its lowest since May 2017.
GBP/USD gives up, ends the day in the red
After hovering around 1.2350 for most of the day, the GBP/USD pair finally gave up by the end of the day, entering the Asian session just above the 1.2300 figure.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Oil prices rebound after Pentagon says US will deploy military equipment to Saudi Arabia
Crude oil prices gained traction after Pentagon announced that the United States will be deploying military equipment and support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the drone and missile attacks that targeted Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier in September.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.