USD/JPY Current Price: 106.27
- Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session.
- US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above.
- USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
The USD/JPY pair settled at around 106.30, with safe-haven assets ending the day higher amid ruling uncertainty. Concerns about a German recession, Italian political chaos and Brexit back and forth, all kept investors on their toes. European equities struggled to remain afloat to finally close in the red, while Wall Street also lost ground. Government debt yields fell, with the benchmark on the US 10-year Treasury note down to 1.54% intraday. Japan didn’t release relevant data this Tuesday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty also this Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, having failed again to surpass the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline from 109.28 to 105.04, around 106.65. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA maintains its bearish slope, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, while the pair is developing below its 20 SMA, for the first time in a week. The Momentum indicator heads marginally lower within neutral levels, while the RSI consolidates at around 48, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming it. The bearish case will look more substantial on a break below 106.05, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline.
Support levels: 106.05 105.60 105.25
Resistance levels: 106.65 106.95 107.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front
Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.
Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call
Gold spot and futures climbed a touch on Tuesday, with spot prices rising 0.72% and travelling between a range of between $1,493.18 and $1,508.70 while Gold climbed $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,515.70 an ounce, clawing back some of the $12, or 0.8%, lost on Monday.