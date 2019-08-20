USD/JPY Current Price: 106.27

Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session.

US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above.

USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.

The USD/JPY pair settled at around 106.30, with safe-haven assets ending the day higher amid ruling uncertainty. Concerns about a German recession, Italian political chaos and Brexit back and forth, all kept investors on their toes. European equities struggled to remain afloat to finally close in the red, while Wall Street also lost ground. Government debt yields fell, with the benchmark on the US 10-year Treasury note down to 1.54% intraday. Japan didn’t release relevant data this Tuesday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty also this Wednesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, having failed again to surpass the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline from 109.28 to 105.04, around 106.65. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA maintains its bearish slope, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, while the pair is developing below its 20 SMA, for the first time in a week. The Momentum indicator heads marginally lower within neutral levels, while the RSI consolidates at around 48, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming it. The bearish case will look more substantial on a break below 106.05, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline.

Support levels: 106.05 105.60 105.25

Resistance levels: 106.65 106.95 107.20