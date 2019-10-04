USD/JPY Current price: 106.68
- US Nonfarm Payroll report seen at 145K in September, following 130K in August.
- Fears of a US economic downturn persists, dollar at risk of falling further.
- USD/JPY below the neckline of a double top figure.
The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, currently at around 106.70, with the American dollar still under pressure amid soft data spurring concerns about growth in the world’s largest economy. Major pairs, however, are in wait-and-see mode, trading within familiar levels, ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The US economy is expected to have added 145K new jobs in September, following 130K new positions in August, while the unemployment rate is foreseen steady at 3.7%. When it comes to wages’ growth, the market is expecting a 0.3% monthly gain and a steady 3.2% when compared to a year earlier.
Data released ahead of the report hints a disappointing outcome, as the ISM PMI employment sub-components fell to multi-year lows, while weekly unemployment claims were higher than expected. Given the ongoing fears of a US recession, the market’s reaction to a negative report could be far more interesting than that to an upbeat one. An encouraging reading, on the other hand, could prompt some profit-taking later in the day, ahead of the weekend.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading below the 106.90 area, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, and the neckline of a double top figure. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor another leg lower, as the pair develops below all of its moving averages, and the 20 SMA keeps heading south after crossing the 100 SMA and is about to cross the 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator resumed its decline within negative levels while the RSI offers a modest downward slope but around oversold levels.
Support levels: 106.50 106.20 105.75
Resistance levels: 107.10 107.55 107.90
