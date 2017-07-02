USD/JPY analysis: bearish trend intact, lower lows at sight

USD/JPY Current price: 111.98

The USD/JPY pair managed to advance up to 112.57 early US session after falling down to 111.58 at the beginning of the day, but resumed its decline and challenges the 112.00 region ahead of the Asian opening, with the pair following the lead of US yields. The 10-year benchmark fell down to 2.371% this Tuesday, down from Monday's 2.41% settlement, while US equities retreated after a strong start of the day, adding to Yen's bullish case. The Bank of Japan will release its Summary of Opinions during the upcoming Asian session, which includes fresh inflation and growth forecast. Seems unlikely the Central Bank will be less optimistic about inflation, in spite of recent data, and therefore is also unlikely that the pair will react to the news. From a technical point of view, the ongoing bearish trend in the USD/JPY pair remains firm in place, given that the pair is setting lower lows and lower highs daily basis, whilst in the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing well below a bearish 100 SMA, currently at 113.54, whilst the RSI indicator resumed its decline, now around 41. The 100 DMA stands around 111.55 for this Wednesday, and renewed selling interest that pushes the price below the level should lead to a test of the 109.90 level, the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run.

Support levels: 111.55 111.25 110.80

Resistance levels: 112.10 112.60 113.00

