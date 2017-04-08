USD/JPY analysis: bearish run not over yet

USD/JPY Current price: 110.68

The USD/JPY pair ended the week at 110.68, barely 15 pips above Monday's opening, and after extending its recent decline down to 109.84, its lowest since mid June. On Friday, the pair surged up to 111.04, as an upbeat US employment report helped the greenback correcting higher after being under pressure for three consecutive weeks, with speculative interest using employment data as an excuse to take profits out before deciding what's next. The Japanese yen appreciated earlier in the week, as bond yields trended lower, holding near their yearly lows. The strong jobs' reported helped them bounce, but not enough to close the week in positive territory, therefore limiting yen´s losses. At the beginning of the week, Japan will release its preliminary June Coincident and Leading economic indexes, key measures of the current and future economic activity. From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows that the price settled below its 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst indicators bounced from oversold readings, but remain well into negative territory, limiting chances of further recoveries. Additionally, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair closed below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bearish run between 112.18 and the mentioned low at 110.70, retracing from the 50% retracement of the same decline around 111.05. In this last time frame, the 100 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope well above the level, while technical indicators hover around their mid-lines unable to provide directional clues.

Support levels: 110.35 109.85 109.50

Resistance levels: 110.70 111.05 111.40

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY