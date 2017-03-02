USD/JPY analysis: bearish risk persists, 111.20/30 at sight

USD/JPY Current price: 112.54

The USD/JPY pair flirted with the 112.00 level twice during this past week and settled at 112.54, its lowest since late November 2016. Broad dollar's weakness weighed on the pair following the release of a mixed US job's report, which showed soft wages' growth. On Friday, US stocks closed higher, while US Treasury yields recovered to close the week with gains, something that usually weighs on the Japanese currency, but didn't work this time, as speculative interest is starting to perceive the latest BOJ's monetary policy, focused on controlling the yield curve, as ineffective. Next February 10th, PM Abe will meet with Donald Trump, with both leaders aiming to deepening the bilateral trade and investment relationship, according to the White House. The pair is biased lower for these upcoming days, although the mentioned 112.00 level is a major support, as it stands for the 38.2% retracement of the 101.18/118.66 rally. In the daily chart, the Momentum indicator was rejected from its 100 level, and heads sharply lower within negative territory, whilst the RSI presents a bearish slope, now around 40, in line with further slides. In the same chart, the 100 SMA heads higher around 111.25, the probable bearish target should the mentioned Fibonacci support give up. Shorter term and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is clearly towards the downside, with the price developing below a bearish 100 SMA and technical indicators heading south within negative territory.

Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.25

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.45 113.90

