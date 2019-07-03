USD/JPY Current price: 107.68
- Japanese services output improved in June but missed the market’s expectations.
- US ADP survey and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI to highlight the US session.
The USD/JPY pair is trading near a daily low of 107.52, amid renewed global growth concerns spurring demand for safe-haven assets. Concerns were triggered by headlines indicating that the US threatened imposing tariffs on $4.0B on EU goods. Signals this Wednesday are mixed, as equities are sharply up in Europe, pushing US futures up, while government debt yields remain subdued, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 1.95%, a multi-year low.
The Japanese Markit Services PMI for June resulted at 51.9, worse than the 52.0 forecast although better than the previous 51.7. The Chinese Caixin index was also a miss, coming in at 52.0 vs. the 53.0 expected and the 52.7 previous. Such numbers back the market’s concerns about growth. Later today, the US will release the ADP survey on private employment for June, foreseen at 140K from 27K in May, the Markit Services PMI for June, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month, this last expected at 55.9 from 56.9 in May.
The USD/JPY pair retraced a 50% of its latest daily advance, consolidating afterward. The short-term picture favors additional declines, given that, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading below all of its moving averages, with the larger ones gaining downward traction. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand at their daily lows, lacking directional strength amid the latest consolidation, yet far from indicating downward exhaustion. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally comes at 107.45, providing an immediate support, with a break below it exposing June’s low at 106.77.
Support levels: 107.45 107.10 106.80
Resistance levels: 107.95 108.20 108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
