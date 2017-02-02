USD/JPY analysis: bearish potential intact

USD/JPY Current price: 112.75

The Japanese Yen advanced against its American counterpart this Thursday, helped by the weak tone of worldwide equities and falling US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark stands at 2.46%, pulling back from pre-FOMC highs of 2.51%. There were no relevant releases coming from Japan, and for this Friday, the country will release the Minutes of the BOJ latest meeting, hardly a market mover. Attention then, will likely turn towards the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be released ahead of Wall Street's opening. The US economy is expected to have added 175K new jobs during December, while the unemployment rate is expected to have remained unchanged at 4.7%. Wages are seen rising at a softer pace than during November, when they jumped well beyond 2016 average. The Japanese yen is quite sensitive to dollar's news, and as larger the deviation between expectations and the outcome, the larger the pair's move in either direction. The technical stance for the USD/JPY pair is bearish given that it settled below the 113.00 level, and in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below a bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are recovering within bearish territory, but below previous highs, indicating that it's still at risk of breaking lower. The pair has bounced twice already from the 112.00 region, but renewed selling interest around the level will likely result in a bearish breakout, with scope then to test the 111.20 region, where the pair has its 100 SMA.

Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.20

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.45 113.90

