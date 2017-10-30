USD/JPY analysis: bearish potential increases below 112.90
USD/JPY Current price: 113.19
- Yen strengthens as yields fell to 1-week lows.
- BOJ meeting hardly expected to bring something new to the table
The USD/JPY pair fell to 113.02, bouncing modestly afterward but ending the day anyway below last week's low of 113.23. The Japanese yen gained traction upward ahead of rumors suggesting that the tax reform could be phased through the next five years, underpinned by the poor performance of US Treasury yields. The 10-year note benchmark fell to 2.38% after settling last week at 2.43%, on increasing speculation that US President Trump will put Jerome Powell as next Fed's head. Talks about the tax reform didn't help, although the White House announced it would like to pass the bill before Thanksgiving, quite unlikely but still enough to pare dollar's decline late US session. The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, although no changes are expected to the ongoing policy. The short-term picture for the pair is now bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators present strong bearish slopes within negative territory, with no signs of changing course, while the price neared the 100 SMA, the immediate support around 112.90, for the first time in over a week. Below the level, the negative momentum will likely accelerate, with scope then to test 111.60 on disappointing US data later in the week.
Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10
Resistance levels: 113.25 113.60 114.05
