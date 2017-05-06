USD/JPY analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below 110.20

USD/JPY Current price: 110.40

The USD/JPY pair attempted to advance during the European session, but ended the day unchanged at 110.40, as soft US data and steady Treasury yields helped the Japanese currency. The 10-year note benchmark managed to bounce modestly, up to 2.17% from previous 2.16%, but stocks edged mostly lower worldwide, while US data came below expected all of which limited dollar's advance. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, with the pair standing a few pips below the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA has crossed below the 200 SMA, both well above the current level, whilst technical indicators head south within negative territory, favoring a new leg lower, particularly on a break below 110.23, the low set last May, with scope then to complete a 100% retracement towards April low of 108.12. To the upside, the pair is far below 112.00, the level to surpass to see the bearish pressure becoming to ease.

Support levels: 110.20 109.80 109.30

Resistance levels: 110.50 110.90 111.40

