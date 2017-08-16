USD/JPY analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below 110.00

USD/JPY Current price: 110.05

Having traded as high as 110.94, a fresh weekly high, the USD/JPY pair changed course and plunged toward the 110.00 level, ending the day near this last after the greenback got smashed by FOMC Minutes and US President Trump. The first showed that policymakers are still willing to begin shrinking their balance sheet soon, but without providing a clear date, while clearly indicated that inflation below 2% has become a concern. Trump's tepid answer to racist incidents during the weekend that ended with a dead woman, ended up with his top economic advisers quitting. Following both events, yields plunged, with the 10-year note benchmark down to 2.22% from previous 2.27%, further fueling yen's gains. From a technical point of view, the pair reverted most of its Tuesday's gains, and seems poised to fall further, particularly on a break below the psychological 110.00 threshold. In the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 100 SMA with a strong volume candle, while technical indicators pulled back from overbought levels and approach their mid-lines almost vertically, supporting the case of a downward extension for the upcoming hours.

Support levels: 110.00 109.70 109.30

Resistance levels: 110.35 110.80 111.05

