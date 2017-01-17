USD/JPY analysis: bearish momentum accelerates, 114.00 now caps

The Japanese yen appreciated strongly against its American rival, as investors rushed to dump the American currency after upcoming US president said it was "too strong." Worldwide stocks closing in the red, and the 10-year Treasury yield falling down to 2.307% earlier Tuesday, the lowest intraday level since Nov. 29, supported the case for a bearish USD/JPY. The pair traded as low as 112.67 before recovering moderately, but poor US data, as the NY Empire State Manufacturing index fell to 6.5 in January from previous 9.0, indicating that business activity in the region grew at a slower rate during the month. Trading at over one-month lows, the pair is technically poised to extend its side, after breaking the key 114.00 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator maintains a strong bearish slope within negative territory, while the RSI indicator stands at 27, maintaining the risk towards the downside, moreover, the 100 SMA has turned strongly lower above the current level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.