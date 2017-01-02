USD/JPY analysis: bearish extension expected below 112.80

USD/JPY Current price: 113.16

The USD/JPY pair settled a few pips above the 113.00 level, recovering modestly, but still at risk of a bearish extension, given market's reaction to FOMC's latest monetary policy meeting outcome. The pair traded in the green for most of the day, supported by easing risk aversion, as stocks in Asia and Europe recovering following strong Chinese growth figures, and extended up to 113.93 following better-than-expected US employment and manufacturing data. Also, positive data coming from Japan at the beginning of the day, helped ease risk aversion among Asian investors, as the Markit/Nikkei Japan Final Manufacturing came in at 52.7, up from 52.4 in December, indicating that manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost three years as export orders surged. But the pair retreated after the FED failed to trigger dollar's demand, and with the pair having been rejected from the 114.00 region, the risk remains towards the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below a bearish 100 SMA, currently around 114.00, whilst the Momentum indicator heads higher within bearish territory, but the RSI indicator hovers around 43 with no clear directional strength. The pair fell down to 112.82 as an immediate reaction to the FED, being now the level to break to confirm additional declines for this Thursday.

Support levels: 112.80 112.50 112.00

Resistance levels: 113.45 113.90 114.30

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY