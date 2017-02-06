USD/JPY analysis: bearish breakout around the corner

USD/JPY Current price: 110.40

The USD/JPY pair closed the week at 110.40, barely above May's low of 110.23 and a couple of pips below 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of its April/May rally between 108.12 and 114.36. The pair shed over 100 pips on Friday, following the release of a disappointing US employment report as the country created less jobs than expected, while wages remained subdued. Speculation that the US is close to full employment and therefore the sector will grow at a slower pace throughout 2017, dented further confidence in the greenback. Treasury yields plunged to fresh 2017 lows with the news, with the 10-year note yield ending the week at 2.16%, its lowest since last November. The 30-year note benchmark settled at 2.81% from previous 2.87%. From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its decline, particularly on a break below the mentioned May low. In the daily chart, the price is developing below its 100 and 200 DMAs, while the RSI indicator accelerated its decline, now heading south around 39, also in line with a new leg lower. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA accelerated its decline far above the current level, now converging with the 200 SMA around 111.70, while technical indicators have lost their downward strength, but remain within negative territory, also maintaining the risk towards the downside.

Support levels: 110.20 109.80 109.30

Resistance levels: 110.50 110.90 111.40

