USD/JPY analysis: bearish below 109.75

USD/JPY Current price: 109.64

The USD/JPY pair fell during Asian trading hours to its lowest since past Tuesday, hitting 109.39 before bouncing modestly as risk sentiment prevailed. The Japanese yen appreciated on a run to safety triggered by North Korea, after the country ignored all of its neighbors' warnings and performed a sixth missile test, this time the largest so far, with a nuclear weapon. The UN Security Council had an emergency meeting this Monday, in which the US ambassador demanded the strongest sanctions possible to North Korea. From a technical point of view, the pair settled below the 23.6% retracement of its July/August decline at 109.75, from where the pair was rejected for most of the last two sessions. Additionally, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is well below a bearish 200 SMA and stuck around a horizontal 100 SMA, while technical indicators lost downward strength, but remain within negative territory, overall keeping the risk towards the downside, moreover if equities remain under pressure during the upcoming Asian session.

Support levels: 109.35 108.80 108.40

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.10 110.50

