USD/JPY Current price: 109.30

BOJ's Governor Kuroda scheduled to speak at the beginning of the week.

US Treasury yields bounced modestly after hitting fresh multi-year lows.

The USD/JPY pair extended its decline Friday to close at around 109.30, not far from its May low at 109.01, weighed by softer-than-expected US data, which fueled concerns about slowing economic growth in the world's largest economy. Further pressuring the pair, US Treasury yields fell to their lowest in more than two years, finishing the week close to multi-year lows, amid mounting concerns about the effect on the global economy of the US-China trade war. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.292% Thursday, ending the week at 2.32%. Japan released early Friday, April´s National inflation, which came in much better than anticipated, rising 0.9% when compared to a year earlier vs. the expected 0.4% and the previous 0.5%. The country has no data scheduled for this Monday, although BOJ's Governor Kuroda is due to speak at the Think20 Summit in Tokyo.

The USD/JPY pair daily chart offers a bearish perspective, as the pair plunged below all of its moving averages, and the 20 SMA heads south, having crossed the 100 SMA. Technical indicators lost upward strength after nearing their midlines, heading lower with uneven strength, anyway leaning the risk to the downside. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the bearish potential is much firmer, as the price is well below bearish moving averages, while technical indicators accelerated their declines near oversold readings. The pair is poised to re-test the 109.00 level, as long as it remains below 109.65, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance and the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30

Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20

