USD/JPY Current price: 109.30
- BOJ's Governor Kuroda scheduled to speak at the beginning of the week.
- US Treasury yields bounced modestly after hitting fresh multi-year lows.
The USD/JPY pair extended its decline Friday to close at around 109.30, not far from its May low at 109.01, weighed by softer-than-expected US data, which fueled concerns about slowing economic growth in the world's largest economy. Further pressuring the pair, US Treasury yields fell to their lowest in more than two years, finishing the week close to multi-year lows, amid mounting concerns about the effect on the global economy of the US-China trade war. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.292% Thursday, ending the week at 2.32%. Japan released early Friday, April´s National inflation, which came in much better than anticipated, rising 0.9% when compared to a year earlier vs. the expected 0.4% and the previous 0.5%. The country has no data scheduled for this Monday, although BOJ's Governor Kuroda is due to speak at the Think20 Summit in Tokyo.
The USD/JPY pair daily chart offers a bearish perspective, as the pair plunged below all of its moving averages, and the 20 SMA heads south, having crossed the 100 SMA. Technical indicators lost upward strength after nearing their midlines, heading lower with uneven strength, anyway leaning the risk to the downside. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the bearish potential is much firmer, as the price is well below bearish moving averages, while technical indicators accelerated their declines near oversold readings. The pair is poised to re-test the 109.00 level, as long as it remains below 109.65, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance and the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low
The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.