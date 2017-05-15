USD/JPY analysis: barely higher, bullish only beyond 114.50

USD/JPY Current price: 113.71

The USD/JPY pair closed the day with modest gains around 113.70, recovering some ground late in the US afternoon on a modest up-tick in US Treasury yields. After starting the day with a weak tone, the greenback pared losses and managed to regain some ground against most of its major rivals, ending in positive territory, however, only against the Japanese yen. Limiting the safe-haven currency's gains were advances in most major indexes around the world. Japan will release its April Tertiary Industry Index during the upcoming Asian session, expected at 0.1% from previous 0.2%. In the meantime, and from a technical point of view, the downward pressure has eased on the pair, as the price bounced once again from the 113.20 region. Furthermore, the 4 hours chart shows that the price holds well above a bullish 100 SMA, now around 112.30, whilst technical indicators turned north, and are currently crossing their mid-lines into positive territory. Still, the pair needs to recover above 114.00 to be able to extend its gains beyond the monthly high and up to 114.50, a major Fibonacci resistance.

Support levels: 113.20 112.75 112.40

Resistance levels: 114.00 114.50 114.85

