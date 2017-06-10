USD/JPY analysis: back to square one
USD/JPY Current price: 112.64
The USD/JPY pair closed the week unchanged at 112.64, after peaking at 113.43, its highest in three months, following the US employment report. Dollar's positive momentum against the safe-haven yen took a hit from headlines coming from Russia, indicating that North Korea was getting ready to test a ballistic missile that could reach the West Coast of the US. Preventing the pair from falling further were US Treasury yields, with the 2-year note benchmark up to 1.51% its highest since late 2008, on increased expectations of a December hike, while the 10-year note yield settled at 2.37%. Beyond risk sentiment, the lack of upward progress implicates bulls are starting to feel discouraged, and therefore that a retracement is likely in the days to come. The daily chart shows that the Momentum indicator has gained downward strength, currently pressuring its mid-line, while the RSI indicator also begun retreating, although modestly, from overbought conditions. In the same chart, the price is well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest converging with the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run at 111.10, the level to break to confirm a bearish trend ahead. In the 4 hours chart and for the short term, the technical outlook is neutral, as technical indicators have barely turned lower holding around their mid-lines, whilst the price remains above bullish moving averages.
Support levels: 112.30 112.00 111.65
Resistance levels: 112.85 113.25 113.60
