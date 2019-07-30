USD/JPY Current price: 108.57
- The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy unchanged as expected.
- Seesawing government bond yields led the way for the safe-haven currency.
- USD/JPY need to leave the 108.40/109.00 range to gather directional momentum.
The USD/JPY pair retreated after nearing the 109.00 figure, bottoming for the day at 108.44 to finally settle in its comfort zone in the 108.60 region. The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting at the beginning of the day, and, as expected, policymakers maintained it unchanged. The statement, however, was spiced with some dovish comments, as it indicated that policymakers won’t hesitate to take additional easing measures “if there is a greater possibility that the momentum towards achieving the price stability target will be lost." Also, Japan released the preliminary estimate of June Industrial Production, which fell by more than expected, down by 3.6% MoM and by 4.1% YoY. The pair followed the lead of government debt yields as a decline in German and US bonds’ return fell during European trading hours, to later bounce toward their weekly opening levels. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, recovered from a daily low of 2.04% to settle at 2.07%. Early Wednesday, Japan will release housing data and June Consumer Confidence, this last, foreseen in June at 38.6 from 38.7 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading flat weekly basis, offsetting intraday noise ahead of the Fed’s announcement. The fact that the pair was unable to surpass the high set earlier this month dented bulls’ determination. The pair is now neutral according to the 4 hours chart, as it’s unable to recover beyond a bullish 20 SMA, but holds above the 100 and 200 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines. The levels to watch are 109.00 to the upside and 108.40 to the downside as a break of any of those levels would likely result in some directional follow-through.
Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80
