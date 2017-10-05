USD/JPY analysis: back to highs, bullish potential stronger

USD/JPY Current price: 114.27

The USD/JPY pair managed to surpass its previous monthly high by a few pips, extending its advance up to 114.35 in the US afternoon, as after trading in the red for most of the day, US yields changed course and entering positive territory at the end of the day. The BOJ's Summary of Opinions released overnight showed that policy makers agreed to maintain their current accommodative stance due to downside risks from overseas, whilst Governor Kuroda reiterated that there is still a long way to go to meet the Bank’s 2% price target, and he said it is challenging to hit 2% inflation and stabilize it, adding nothing new to what the market already knew, and therefore failing to trigger action around the pair. The pair remains capped by a strong static Fibonacci resistance at 114.50, but is technically bullish after bouncing form 113.60, and with 4 hours indicators gyrating strongly higher within positive territory. In the same chart, the 100 SMA has extended its advance above the 200 SMA, both far below the current level, but reflecting the ongoing sentiment towards the pair.

Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.50 114.90 115.35

