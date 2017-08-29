USD/JPY analysis: at fresh weekly highs on risk-reversal
USD/JPY Current price: 109.45
The USD/JPY pair trimmed all of its post-North Korea missile-launch losses, ending the day higher around 109.45 after falling down to a fresh 4-month low of 108.26 early Europe. News that North Korea fired a missile over Japan prompted demand for safe-haven assets during the first half of the day, sending US Treasury yields to their lowest levels since the day before the US election, back in November. The 10-year note yield plummeted to 2.09% from previous 2.17%, recovering some ground in the US afternoon, to settle at 2.12%. A strong bounce in US equities also helped the pair bouncing, although it's now quite vulnerable to any risk-related headline that may send investors back to safety. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains below its 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators have bounced sharply from near oversold readings and are currently pressuring their mid-lines, supporting further short-term gains ahead of a break above 109.70/80 region, the immediate resistance. Further gains beyond 110.10, should open doors for a steeper advance towards 110.50.
Support levels: 109.20 109.00 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.75 110.10 110.50
