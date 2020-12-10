USD/JPY Analysis: Approaching a cluster of major resistances ahead of 105.00 mark

USD/JPY gained strong positive traction on Thursday and jumped to over one-week tops.

An uptick in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.

A subdued USD demand, sliding US bond yields, stalled US stimulus talks might cap gains.

The USD/JPY pair shot to over one-week tops, around the 104.55-60 region, during the first half of the trading session on Thursday. The strong momentum lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and also seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US dollar price action. Hopes for more stimulus from the European Central Bank added to the recent optimism over a vaccine rollout for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This, in turn, led to a modest uptick in the equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.

On the other hand, the USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band amid growing doubts on whether the Republicans and Democrats can reach a consensus over the proposed relief package. In fact, the US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments. This, along with a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, kept the USD bulls on the defensive, albeit did little to hinder the pair's ongoing positive move from sub-104.00 levels touched earlier this week.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures for November and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the US stimulus headlines and some cross-driven volatility stemming from the key ECB decision might produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair is now nearing a key resistance near the 104.75 horizontal zone, which is closely followed by the key 105.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with a short-term descending trend-line resistance, extending from early July, and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift has the potential to push the pair further towards November monthly swing highs, around the 105.65-70 region.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 104.20 area ahead of the 104.00 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned levels might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards intermediate support, around the 103.65 region, before eventually dropping to test multi-month lows, around the 103.20-15 region touched in November.