USD/JPY analysis: another attempt of a bullish breakout

USD/JPY Current price: 114.19

Higher post-Fed as a December rate hike remains on the table.

Lower yields and mixed equities had little effect on investors' sentiment.

The USD/JPY pair ended the day near its daily high of 114.27, after falling in the US session to 114.74. The yen strengthened as yield softened all through the day, while US equities retreated from fresh record highs, after a strong start to the day. The positive momentum of the greenback and US equities, returned after the Fed's decision, as the statement suggests a rate hike in December is still on the table. Japan’s PMI released at the beginning of the day beat expectations, with the index up to 52.8 in October from 52.5 in September. As for US Treasury yields, they closed the day lower, but off their daily lows, with the 10-year note benchmark settling at 2.37%. Technically, the pair seems ready to attempt a bullish breakout of the 114.40 price zone, after retreating from the level for a third month in the year last October. Readings in the 4 hours chart support the case of an extension upward, as the price keeps advancing above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators head north above their mid-lines, entering the Asian session at weekly highs.

Support levels: 114.05 113.60 113.25

Resistance levels: 114.85 115.10 115.50

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY