USD/JPY
The testing of the 110.50 level's resistance was short, as during one hour it was passed. On Wednesday morning, the USD/JPY had almost reached the 111.00 level before retracing back down. In the meantime, note that the 110.40 and 110.20 levels had provided resistance and support.
In regards to the near term future, the pair's retracement down was expected to look for support. Support could be found in the mentioned 110.40 and 110.20 levels. In addition, the 110.20 mark could be strengthened by the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 55-hour simple moving average.
If the mentioned support levels hold, the rate would recover and most likely make another attempt to pass the resistance of the 111.00 mark.
On the other hand, a passing of the support levels could result in a decline to the support of the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 109.83 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.