USD/JPY Current price: 108.03

Dollar getting support from dismal data elsewhere, movements limited ahead of US employment figures.

USD/JPY turned short-term positive, lacks momentum amid a wait-and-see mode dominating the board.

The American dollar is heading into the Nonfarm Payroll report release in better shape, higher against most rivals, including the JPY. Equities started the day with a soft tone, although declines in Asian indexes were moderated, while European ones hover around their opening levels. Government bond yields ticked modestly higher, underpinning the USD/JPY pair, alongside with dismal German data that boosted the greenback.

Japan released overnight the preliminary estimate of May’s Leading Economic Index, which came in at 95.2, below the previous 95.9 and the expected 95.7. The Coincident Index, however, improved to 103.2 from 102.1, also surpassing the expected 95.5.

Attention shifts now to the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 160K new jobs in June following 75K added in May. The unemployment rate is seen steady at a multi-decade low of 3.6%. Finally, wages are seen ticking modestly higher, up by 0.3% MoM and by 3.2% YoY. The dismal jobs’ creation in May, fueled speculation that the Fed will cut rates this year, with odds of at least two rate cuts. Powell & Co. pretty much confirmed a cut is coming, although policymakers down-talked the possibility of aggressive rate cuts. A much better than expected report will suggest that the Fed will do just one “preventive” rate cut and pause, possibly giving the greenback a lift. Another dismal report, on the other hand, will lift odds of additional cuts before December.

From a technical point of view, the pair surpassed the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, at 107.95, a level that capped the upside throughout the last couple of days, now a handful of pips above the 108.00 level. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading above its 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA keeps heading lower above the current level. Technical indicators entered positive ground, turning now flat. Overall, the risk seems skewed toward the upside, with an absent momentum at the time being, given the wait-and-see stance ahead of the US employment report.

Support levels: 107.95 107.60 107.25

Resistance levels: 108.20 108.55 108.90