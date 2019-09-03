USD/JPY Current Price: 106.05

Concerns about a possible US recession fueled demand for safe-haven assets.

USD/JPY to resume its decline on a break below the 105.50 support.

The USD/JPY pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 105.73, settling lower for the day at around 106.05, as political and economic turmoil boosted demand for safe-haven assets in detriment of their high-yielding counterparts. The decline extended during US trading hours amid horrid American data, which showed that the manufacturing sector fell into contraction territory in August. The figure revived concerns about a possible US recession, sending government bond yields lower, with the benchmark yield for the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.43% intraday, also dragging Wall Street lower. During the upcoming Asian session, the August Services PMI for Japan will be out, foreseen at 53.4 from the previous 51.8.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 38.2% retracement of its August decline at 106.30, and near the 23.6% retracement of the same decline at around 105.55. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading a handful of pips below directionless 20 and 100 SMA while the 200 SMA heads lower above the shorter ones, converging with the 50% retracement of the same slide at 106.90. Technical indicators have seesawed below their midlines, lacking directional strength at the time being. Nevertheless, the risk remains skewed to the downside with a break below 105.50 probably opening the doors for a steeper slide.

Support levels: 105.50 105.20 104.90

Resistance levels: 106.40 106.80 107.10