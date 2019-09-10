USD/JPY Current price: 107.37

Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data.

US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs.

USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.

The USD/JPY pair has extended its advance up to 107.49, its highest in over a month, amid the positive market mood that dominated the financial world on Monday. Such an optimistic stance began easing during Asian trading hours, following the release of poor Chinese inflation at factory levels. Asian equities are trading marginally higher, although European indexes are struggling just below their opening levels. Government bond yields, however, retain the positive tone, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note currently at 1.63%. Japan didn’t release relevant data, while the US macroeconomic calendar will also remain scarce this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 61.8% retracement of its August decline, maintaining a positive short-term tone although lacking directional momentum amid the tight intraday range. In its 4 4 hours chart, it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its advance above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is recovering from neutral territory while the RSI consolidates near overbought levels, after correcting extreme conditions. The positive momentum is meant to extend once beyond the mentioned Fibonacci level, while buyers would likely surge on approaches to the 106.90 support.

Support levels: 106.90 106.65 106.30

Resistance levels: 107.45 107.80 108.05