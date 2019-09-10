USD/JPY Current price: 107.37
- Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data.
- US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs.
- USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its advance up to 107.49, its highest in over a month, amid the positive market mood that dominated the financial world on Monday. Such an optimistic stance began easing during Asian trading hours, following the release of poor Chinese inflation at factory levels. Asian equities are trading marginally higher, although European indexes are struggling just below their opening levels. Government bond yields, however, retain the positive tone, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note currently at 1.63%. Japan didn’t release relevant data, while the US macroeconomic calendar will also remain scarce this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 61.8% retracement of its August decline, maintaining a positive short-term tone although lacking directional momentum amid the tight intraday range. In its 4 4 hours chart, it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its advance above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is recovering from neutral territory while the RSI consolidates near overbought levels, after correcting extreme conditions. The positive momentum is meant to extend once beyond the mentioned Fibonacci level, while buyers would likely surge on approaches to the 106.90 support.
Support levels: 106.90 106.65 106.30
Resistance levels: 107.45 107.80 108.05
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 on German budget
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 after the German 2020 budget was announced without any surprises. But the downside appears cushioned amid retreating US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2350 post-UK jobs
GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact from a dip to 1.2307 lows but remained below 1.2350 despite the rise in the UK wages and a downtick in the jobless rate. Markets assess the incoming Brexit headlines amid the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.