USD/JPY analysis: a trend change quite unlikely, even with a strong NFP report

USD/JPY Current price: 110.18

The USD/JPY pair fell down to 109.94 during the US session, but managed to bounce some, still ending the day in the red at 110.18. The decline started after the BOE's monetary policy latest decision, as bond yields fell in the kingdom, dragging US ones lower, later fueled by a poor US ISM non-manufacturing index for July, which resulted at 53.9, well below previous 57.4 and the expected 57.0. The pair bounced after nearing its recent low and as investors were unwilling to push the pair before the 110.00 mark ahead of the key US employment report release this Friday. Trading at its lowest in near two-months, the pair is poised to extend its decline on a break below 109.90, the immediate static support, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest having accelerated below the largest, and with technical indicators holding within bearish territory. There's a long way to the upside before calling a trend change, and seems unlikely that this would happen, even if US data surprise to the upside, as the pair would need to close the week at least above 112.40 to have an opportunity the next one.

Support levels: 109.90 109.40 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.35 110.80 111.20

