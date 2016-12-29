USD/JPY analysis: a downward continuation possible on a break below 116.20
USD/JPY Current price: 116.43
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 116.23 during the past Asian session, and ends the day nearby, after breaking below the 117.00 region, and failing to recover the level afterwards. The poor performance of Wall Street on Wednesday extended into Asian and European markets this Thursday, fueling yen's rally, also helped by falling US yields, which retreated further after peaking at 2-year highs earlier this month. As expected, the BOJ's Summary of Opinions offered an upbeat economic outlook, albeit moderated. Governor Kuroda said that he sees the country recovering steady next year, adding that "the headwinds seen in the first half of this year have ceased," as "both the global and Japan's economies are moving in a positive and more desirable direction." Technically, the pair offers a bearish bias ahead of Friday's opening, with technical indicators still heading lower near oversold territory, although at a softer pace, whilst the price struggles around its 100 SMA for the first time since early November. Further declines below the 116.20 level, should see the pair approaching the 114.00 region, a major Fibonacci support and the 200 SMA in the mentioned time frame.
Support levels: 116.20 115.70 115.25
Resistance levels: 116.60 117.00 117.45
