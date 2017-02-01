USD/JPY analysis: 4-day holiday in Japan to keep the pair choppy

USD/JPY Current price: 117.35

The USD/JPY pair advanced in thin Asian trading, reaching a daily high of 117.49 and settling a few pips below it, helped by the advance in European equities that weighed on the safe-haven currency. Japan is on a long 4-day holiday, with activity resuming early Wednesday. Until then, there are no macroeconomic releases scheduled. From a technical point of view, the daily advance was contained by a descendant trend line coming from December's high of 118.66, although the pair retains a bullish bias, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has bounced from a bullish 100 SMA. Additionally and in the same chart, the Momentum indicator heads north well above its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around 56, this last, rather reflecting the absence of volume than lack of buying interest. The recovery needs to extend beyond 117.90 for the pair to retest the mentioned multi-month high, and advance even further towards the 120.00 region. A slide towards 116.00/20 on the other hand, will likely attract buying interest.

Support levels: 117.00 116.60 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.55 117.90 118.30

