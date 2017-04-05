USD/JPY analysis: 112.00 holds the key now

USD/JPY Current price: 112.45

The USD/JPY pair traded as high as 113.04, level last seen mid March, before turning sharply lower and ending the day in the red around 112.45, as dollar's bulls gave up in the American session. There was not a certain catalyst behind the negative sentiment towards the US currency, although the movement accelerated after the DYX broke below the 99.00 level, not flirting with its weekly lows. US stocks plunged but trimmed half of their daily losses ahead of the close, while US Treasury yields surged to fresh weekly highs, limiting yen's gains. The pair briefly surpassed its 100 DMA but stands now a few pips below it, unable to confirm the break of the critical dynamic resistance, currently at 112.50. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have pulled sharply lower from overbought levels, now nearing their mid-lines but still holding within positive territory, whilst the 100 SMA kept advancing far below the current level, and the 200 SMA. The bearish move can extend intraday down to 112.00, without actually affecting the dominant trend, although below this last, the risk turns towards the downside, targeting the 111.20.

Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.20

Resistance levels: 112.45 112.90 113.30

