USD/JPY analysis: 108.80 still at sight

USD/JPY Current price: 110.18

The USD/JPY pair fell for a third consecutive day, reaching a daily low of 109.91 before settling a few pips above the 110.00 threshold, its lowest settlement since mid June. The pair took little cues from US mixed data, lead mostly by a decline in US Treasury yields. After struggling around their Friday's closing levels, yields turned south this Tuesday, with the 10-year note benchmark down to 2.26% from previous 2.29%. Japan will release its July consumer confidence index for July during the upcoming Asian session, expected at 43.6 from previous 43.3. The pair has been posting lower lows and lower highs daily basis since July 26th, which keeps the risk towards the downside. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also towards the downside, given that the 100 SMA has crossed below the 200 SMA well above the current level, while technical indicators hover directionless within negative territory. June's low of 108.80 is still a possible bearish target, with speculative interest probably taking some profits out of the table once reached.

Support levels: 109.90 109.40 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.35 110.80 111.20

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY