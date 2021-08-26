The USDJPY pair was bought on Thursday, and the greenback was seen broadly higher, following Bullard's comments. Still, volatility has been minimal so far as investors are bracing for tomorrow's Powell speech.

Earlier in the day, Jim Bullard told CNBC that The Fed should "get going" on the taper and that he expects it to end its bond purchase scheme by Q1 2022. Bullard also added that "getting taper done early gives The Fed options on raising rates."

Finally, Bullard warned that "financial stability concerns are a good reason to taper."

US yields continued their bullish momentum, and the 10-year yield now rose above the medium-term downtrend line, ending the bearish trend. The next level to watch is in the 1.39 - 1.40% zone.

Rising yields are usually bullish for the USDJPY pair, and traders pushed the pair back above the important 110 threshold.

Additionally, US initial jobless claims rose very modestly last week from 349,000 to 353,000. In contrast, continuing claims fell very modestly last week from 2.865 million to 2.862 million, worse than the 2.777 million expected.

Lastly, the BEA released its first estimate of Q2 GDP, which came in at 6.6%, and it was a miss to estimates of 6.7%. However, the core PCE came in at 6.1%, in line with expectations and the highest since Q3 1983.