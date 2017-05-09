USD/JPY: about to challenge 108.80

The USD/JPY extended its decline overnight by a few pips, posting during the European session a fresh weekly low of 109.14, holding nearby and with a modest attempt of bouncing, being erased by re-surging risk aversion. The market opened Europe with a modest positive tone, but sentiment remained fragile and new headlines coming from North Korea were enough to flip it back to negative. Yields are in retreat mode ahead of Wall Street's opening, with the 10-year note interest down to 2.14% from previous 2.16%, supporting yen's advance. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart supports additional slides ahead, as the price is falling further below its 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators accelerated south within negative territory. The pair has an immediate support at 108.80, with a break below it exposing August low of 108.26

