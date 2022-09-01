USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been upward, mainly due to the dollar getting stronger in the past months. Today it is traded close to its highest level above 139 so a technical correction could be expected towards the level of 137.

USDJPY

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD at risk of piercing the year low at 0.9898

EURUSD at risk of piercing the year low at 0.9898

The EUR/USD pair plunged to 0.9910 and bounced modestly amid resurgent dollar demand following news hinting at substantial US economic progress. EU energy crisis weighing on the shared currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550

After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82

Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82

Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.

Gold News

Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders

Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders

Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.

Read more

Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156

Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156

Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures